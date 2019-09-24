Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Pretty Little Thing
Mono Newspaper Printed Slinky Twist Crop Top
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pretty Little Thing
Mono Newspaper Printed Slinky Twist Crop Top
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Notch Front Cropped Tank
$13.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Aerie
Denim Tie Front Crop Top
$24.95
$12.47
from
Aerie
BUY
Topshop Boutique
Racer Bodysuit
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Aries
Ribbed Cotton Jersey Tank Top
£55.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Cow Print Denim Mini Skirt
$32.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Silver Metallic Bandeau Drape Bodycon Dress
$45.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Tiger Western Hat
$22.00
$6.60
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Black Sheer Mesh Midi Dress
$32.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
H&M
Long-sleeved Blouse
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
ASOS
Notch Front Cropped Tank
$13.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Drapey Mockneck Top In Dutch Floral
$89.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted