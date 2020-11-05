Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Crew

$50.00

Description The crewneck sweater is a classic. Ours is luxuriously soft, made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere yarn. A casual piece with a relaxed fit that is easy to layer or wear on its own. Dress it up or down - you can replace all of those other sweaters with this one. Details Material: rare, 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere; 15.1 micron thickness, 34-36mm super long fiber length Weight: 200 grams Origin: cashmere sourced from Hircus goats in Inner Mongolia Model is 5"9" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance For hand washing (preferred option) please use cold water (30°C) and neutral soap or baby shampoo. Rinse out without rubbing and lay it on a flat surface to dry at room temperature, avoiding sunlight. Iron at low temperature, using pressing cloth. Do not bleach. If you prefer dry cleaning, please ask for delicate detergent.