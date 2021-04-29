Costa Farms

Money Tree Pachira

Is this a gift? Please choose "this is a gift" at check out to add a personalized message. The Money Tree is an easy-care houseplant that is said to bring prosperity and good luck to its owners Add life to a brightly lit room at home, a lightly shaded porch, or share the green with the office The Money Tree grows best near a sunny window, not in direct sunlight and thrive with a weekly watering Height at shipping is approximately 16-Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant Ships in a premium, white 6-inch diameter ceramic planter. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes