Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
French Connection
Momo Nellis Crochet Dress
£85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At French Connection
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Pleated Metallic Dobby Chiffon Wrap Button Detail Dress
BUY
£48.00
£56.00
ASOS
River Island
Crochet Fringe Hem Bodycon Midi Dress
BUY
£60.00
River Island
Tout a Coup
Ruffled Shirt Dress
BUY
£86.00
Farfetch
Eloquii
Twisted Neck Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$118.96
$169.95
Eloquii
More from French Connection
French Connection
Avi Iren Faux Fur Jacket
BUY
£120.00
John Lewis
French Connection
Whisper Bow Strappy Mini Dress
BUY
$138.00
French Connection
French Connection
Florida Winter Strapless Mini Dress
BUY
£110.00
French Connection
French Connection
Whisper Bow Strappy Mini Dress
BUY
£79.00
French Connection
More from Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Pleated Metallic Dobby Chiffon Wrap Button Detail Dress
BUY
£48.00
£56.00
ASOS
River Island
Crochet Fringe Hem Bodycon Midi Dress
BUY
£60.00
River Island
Tout a Coup
Ruffled Shirt Dress
BUY
£86.00
Farfetch
Eloquii
Twisted Neck Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$118.96
$169.95
Eloquii
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted