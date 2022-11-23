Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Birch Lane
Momeyer 67” Upholstered Loveseat
$1207.00
$929.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Need a few alternatives?
Furnituremaxi
Modern 3 Seater Velvet Sofa Couch Settee In Grey
BUY
£462.99
£544.99
Amazon
Lounge Lovers
Cafe Dining Chair
BUY
$169.00
$199.00
Lounge Lovers
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
More from Birch Lane
Birch Lane
Momeyer Upholstered Loveseat
BUY
$896.00
$1042.00
Wayfair
Birch Lane
Momeyer Upholstered Loveseat
BUY
$896.00
$1042.00
Wayfair
Birch Lane
Workington 67'' Loveseat
BUY
$955.00
$1089.00
Wayfair
Birch Lane
Eufaula 66'' Rolled Arm Chesterfield Loveseat
BUY
$2073.00
$5781.22
Wayfair
More from Furniture
Furnituremaxi
Modern 3 Seater Velvet Sofa Couch Settee In Grey
BUY
£462.99
£544.99
Amazon
Lounge Lovers
Cafe Dining Chair
BUY
$169.00
$199.00
Lounge Lovers
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
Gather Round
Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs (set Of 2)
BUY
$329.00
$429.00
Temple & Webster
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted