Mango

Mom-fit Jeans

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Slip into these comfortable mom-fit high-waisted jeans by MANGO that comes with five pockets and zip and button fastening. Five pockets Imported Straight design Zip and one button fastening Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909107 Size & Fit Approximately inseam - 27.72" Mom-fit Materials & Care Cotton, Elastane Machine Washable