Vanicream

Moisturizing Cream Skin Cream

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Treat your dry, sensitive skin with Moisturizing Cream Skin Cream from Vanicream. Perfect for dry skin, this lotion gently rehydrates, leaving your skin smooth and soft. This body lotion is a vital part of your nightly skincare routine. Repair your dry skin and keep it soft and supple with this lotion from Vanicream.