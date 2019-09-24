CeraVe

Moisturizing Cream, Face And Body Moisturizer, 16 Oz.

$12.68

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Upgrade your skin care routine with CeraVe Moistur... (visit site URLs for full descriptionUpgrade your skin care routine with CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. This luxurious emollient is uniquely formulated to give your face and body the level of hydration it needs to be healthy and really glow. It penetrates dermal layers deeply to restore and maintain your skin's protective barrier, enhancing your body's natural defense against toxins and environmental stresses. The result is improved tone and overall appearance. This face and body moisturizer features patented multivesicular emulsion (MVE) formulation to slowly release essential hydration over time, so a single application will deliver optimum results throughout the day. A trio of essential ceramides moisturize and soften skin so that you feel ready to face the day. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream was developed alongside dermatologists to be effective for normal to dry skin, and it won't clog pores. Apply this formulation liberally as needed. It comes in a 16 oz tub.