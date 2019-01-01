Description
This non-drying formula delivers matte, full-coverage color that feels utterly weightless and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. A unique blend of waxes and oils melts and transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder, while spherical pigments float across lips to blur imperfections. Available in 24 shades inspired by Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife, this statement-making lipstick provides eight hours of rich, velvety color. Dermatologist-tested.
How to use
Glide the angular bullet across lips for extreme precision and control sans lip liner.
Key ingredients
Velvet Powders: Lend lips a matte, airbrushed finish that stays put for eight hours.
Optical Brightening Pigments: Provide intense, vibrant color.
Lightweight Waxes and Oils: Create a hydrating-yet-weightless veil of color that melts seamlessly onto lips.
VIEW FULL INGREDIENTS LIST