Description This non-drying formula delivers matte, full-coverage color that feels utterly weightless and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. A unique blend of waxes and oils melts and transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder, while spherical pigments float across lips to blur imperfections. Available in 24 shades inspired by Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife, this statement-making lipstick provides eight hours of rich, velvety color. Dermatologist-tested. How to use Glide the angular bullet across lips for extreme precision and control sans lip liner. Key ingredients Velvet Powders: Lend lips a matte, airbrushed finish that stays put for eight hours. Optical Brightening Pigments: Provide intense, vibrant color. Lightweight Waxes and Oils: Create a hydrating-yet-weightless veil of color that melts seamlessly onto lips. VIEW FULL INGREDIENTS LIST
