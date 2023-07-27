Threshold

Modern Resin Soap Pump Sand – Threshold™

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Resin soap dispenser makes a practical addition to your bathroom accessories Ribbed detailing adds modern texture and style Matte black top pump dispenses the right amount of liquid soap or moisturizer Spot clean for easy care Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6.9 Inches (H) x 3.25 Inches (W) x 3.25 Inches (D) Capacity (Volume): 13.5 fl oz (US) Compatible With: Gel Soaps Material: Resin Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 81801926 UPC: 042075610326 Item Number (DPCI): 064-05-1256 Origin: Imported Description Add modern style to your bathroom decor with this Sand Modern Resin Soap Pump from Threshold™. This resin soap pump makes a great addition to your bath accessories. It showcases a cream finish with a ribbed finish to bring a touch of modern texture and style. The practical soap dispenser is great for holding your favorite hand wash or moisturizer. It comes with an easy-to-use top pump in a matte black finish that helps you get the right amount of soap or lotion every time. Coordinate with similar items from the same collection to bring a cohesive look into your bathroom. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.