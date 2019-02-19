Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Furniture
Christene Barberich x The Inside
Modern Platform Bed In Teal Geo (full)
This streamlined bed is a minimalist's dream. The headboard height is 36.75"H, the platform height is 13" and the mattress height (with a standard mattress - no box spring) is 19"H. The bed has slats, so can be used without a box spring.
How To Decorate Your Space Using Colorstrology
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
