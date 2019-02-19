Search
Christene Barberich x The Inside

Modern Platform Bed In Teal Geo (full)

$899.00
At The Inside
This streamlined bed is a minimalist's dream. The headboard height is 36.75"H, the platform height is 13" and the mattress height (with a standard mattress - no box spring) is 19"H. The bed has slats, so can be used without a box spring.
