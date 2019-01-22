Hannah Fink

Modern Original 3d-printed Iceberg Lamp

Iceberg is inspired by the arctic, but it brings warmth to any room. Like an ice floe, it seems simple at first. Beneath the surface, its beauty expands. Its rocky shape gives off glowing gradients of light, and its geometric peaks double as spots to place a phone or tablet. It's part light, part sculpture, and all style. Make your bedroom even cozier with Iceberg. It’s a piece of art that doubles as a media stand, elevating your bedside table to a mini-theater. Curl up. Snuggle up. Relax. Iceberg’s soft light makes it perfect for your reading nook, living room, or wherever you like to get comfy.