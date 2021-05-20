ModCloth

Modcloth X Princess Highway Tiered Babydoll Dress

$89.00 $64.00

Product details Item No.100000400893 We’ve done it again! We’ve collaborated with Princess Highway, Melbourne’s most popular vintage-inspired label, for another exclusive collection. So sweet and effortlessly chic, we happily present you with this rose pink-hued babydoll dress! Vintage-inspired and sweet-as-can-be, this cotton-blend smock dress boasts a wide neckline with keyhole and tie closure at the back, short puff sleeves, and a tiered skirt with gathered detailing. You’ll love how lightweight and effortless this retro-chic dress is for dressing up or down in sandals or a cute pair of platform Mary Janes! 55% Linen, 45% Cotton. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Unlined. Imported