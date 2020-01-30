Misha Nonoo X HATCH

Mn X Hatch Maternity Husband Shirt

On her journey through pregnancy and soon-to-be motherhood, Misha recognized the need for chic, professional maternity-wear that fit her at every stage — pre-pregnancy, during, and post-birth. That’s why we’ve partnered up with HATCH to re-imagine our Husband Shirt for the first time ever. Introducing the MN x HATCH Maternity Husband Shirt. Three color ways. The hardware you love. The fit moms need. Every purchase supports Baby2Baby.