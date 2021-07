Michael Kors

Mk1024 Women’s Lai Polarised Aviator Sunglasses, Rose Gold/pink

£94.00

Take on the style classic with these new Lai aviator sunglasses by Michael Kors. With a traditional metal frame, the design adds contemporary elements to the look - an extended curved temple detailing and a textured stripe finish at the arms. The sunglasses are complete with a double bridge and comfortable plastic tips.