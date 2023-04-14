RHODE x Target

Mixed Whimsical Floral & Stripe Print Shirred Crop Tank Top

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Slim Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Length: Just Above Waist Neckline: Square, No Collar Garment Details: No Pocket Package Quantity: 1 Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric, Lightweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278646 UPC: 196983798505 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7348 Origin: Imported Description This Mixed Whimsical Floral & Stripe Print Shirred Crop Tank Top from RHODE x Target makes an effortlessly stylish addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Made from 100% cotton, this sleeveless crop tank top is designed with a square neck in a pullover style. An easy pairing with pants, shorts or skirts, it features a mixed whimsical floral and stripe print in green, blue and yellow hues. RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers believe in dressing for the fun you want to have. With vibrant designs that offer a sense of carefree confidence, RHODE brings its timeless, globally inspired prints and silhouettes to Target in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.