Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Lele Sadoughi

Mixed Stone Barrette

$98.00
At Nordstrom
An arrangement of howlite spheres or imitation pearls in assorted sizes, this 14-karat gold-plated barrette is a modern take on a pretty classic.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Wedding Hair Accessories
by aimee simeon