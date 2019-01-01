Mitchum

Mitchum Ultimate Gel Powder Fresh 57g

£8.75 £4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Who should use Mitchum Ultimate™ Gel? Women looking for a Clinical Performance™ formula, for protection against odour and wetness, without the white marks. Features No white marks 48 hour clinical performance without the white marks Clinical performance against odour and wetness Specially formulated to combat heavy perspiration Goes on clear Fragrance that last for 24 hours Dries quickly 3 slot applicator Dermatologist tested Warnings or Restrictions Caution: For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Ask a doctor before use if you have kidney disease. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a poison control center right away. Product Specification Aqua ((Water) Eau), Aluminum Zirconium Octachlorohydrex GLY, Alcohol Denat., Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Citronellol, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Geraniol Size (57) Unit (G) Height (13.03) Width (6.04) Depth (3.81) Product code: 619701 Product Uses On first use, turn clockwise until product dispenses. For maximum protection, apply Mitchum Ultimate™ Gel to underarms before going to bed. While you sleep, our formula works to provide long-lasting protection that will last throughout the next day, even after showering. Can also be applied in the morning. Directions: To dispense turn clockwise until product appears. Apply to underarms only.