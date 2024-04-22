Phlur

Missing Person 50ml Eau De Parfum

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Phlur

The Puff Mini Dress is a jacquard mini dress crafted from a mesmerizing fabric that has been intricately woven with an abstract floral motif. The puffed shoulders, billowy sleeves and subtle A-line shape create a powerful and flattering silhouette. Composition: 54% Recycled Polyester / 39% Polyester / 7% Nylon Model is 180cm tall and is wearing a size 36. Product measurements (size 36): Front length: 86.5 cm Care instructions: Refer to care label attached to garment.