It's a 10

Miracle Leave-in 115 Ml

£26.17

Buy Now Review It

A high performance leave-in treatment for incredible hair immediately Repairs dry damaged hair &- prevents split ends Imparts shine, creates silkiness &- preserves hair color Smoothes &- detanges hair to reduce frizz Minimizes hair breakage &- enhances natural body Ideal for flat iron spray &- thermal protector To use: Apply product all over cleansed &- conditioned hair. Comb through. Blow dry or style as desired