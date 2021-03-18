Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Carol's Daughter
Mirabelle Plum Hair Oil Treatment
£14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Murphy's Beauty
Mirabelle Plum Hair Oil Treatment
Need a few alternatives?
Aunt Jackie's
Coconut Creme Coco Repair Deep Conditioner
BUY
C$9.99
C$11.99
Hair Mall
Doo Gro
Mega Thick Formula Hair Oil
BUY
C$15.99
Amazon
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream
BUY
C$20.26
C$22.50
House of Beauty
Kristin Ess
Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm
BUY
C$17.99
well.ca
More from Carol’s Daughter
Carol's Daughter
Pracaxi Nectar Straight Blow Dry Cream
BUY
$8.39
$11.99
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream
BUY
C$20.26
C$22.50
House of Beauty
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream
BUY
$11.99
Ulta Beauty
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Conditioner
BUY
$13.49
Target
More from Hair Care
Aunt Jackie's
Coconut Creme Coco Repair Deep Conditioner
BUY
C$9.99
C$11.99
Hair Mall
Doo Gro
Mega Thick Formula Hair Oil
BUY
C$15.99
Amazon
African Pride
Olive Miracle Anti-breakage Lotion
BUY
C$16.20
Amazon
African Pride
Olive Miracle Anti-breakage Lotion
BUY
£6.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted