Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Stelen
Mira Plaid Shift Dress
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21+
Stripe One-shoulder Dress
$58.00
$40.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Degrade Short Dress
$1350.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
More from Stelen
DETAILS
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Della Slip Dress In Black
$88.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Della Slip Dress In Lilac
$61.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Lindsey Leopard Slip Dress
C$126.77
C$53.29
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted