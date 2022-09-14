exens

Mint Mojito Warming Massage Oil

$19.99

FOR MEN, WOMEN & COUPLES indulge in slight warming sensations and mouthwatering flavors, this edible massage oil tastes as good as it feels. Exsens refreshing, tangy Mint Mojito Warming Massage Oil is formulated to relieve stresses and awaken your senses for a romantic, relaxing, or passionate night FLAVORED FUN & GENTLY WARMING with a tasty fruity flavor that can satisfy your taste buds and your senses, just one lick is instantly unforgettable. Blow on it upon application to intensify the warming effect for a light tingling feeling GEL-LIKE, BODY SAFE OILS apply small amounts to intimate areas where a gentle warming sensation is desired. Safe to use for play, our warming massage oils have a gel-like consistency that easily absorbs into the skin for a non-greasy feel. Suitable for all skin types and safe to use on any body part EASY CLEAN UP with a clear, non-staining formula, our massage oil will wash off easily with no unpleasant residue or bitter aftertaste. For personal or partner use ALL NATURAL INGREDIENTS our massage oils are made in France and are paraben free, gluten free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Safe to taste and use on any body part. 50ml spill-free, travel friendly pump bottle with fun glow in the dark strip