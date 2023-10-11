Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Vince Camuto
Minnada Extra Wide-calf Over-the-knee Boot
$259.00
$194.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Vince Camuto
Need a few alternatives?
Vince Camuto
Sewinny Extra Wide-calf Over-the-knee Boot
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Shaharla Over-the-knee Boot
BUY
$194.25
$259.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Quacia Wide-calf Boot
BUY
$179.25
$239.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Hersha Boot
BUY
$179.25
$239.00
Vince Camuto
More from Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Valarrae Flat
BUY
$74.25
$99.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Megdele Flat
BUY
$82.50
$110.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Cefinlyn Heeled Loafer
BUY
$96.75
$129.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Embery Mule Loafer
BUY
$52.50
$69.99
Vince Camuto
More from Boots
Vince Camuto
Sewinny Extra Wide-calf Over-the-knee Boot
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Shaharla Over-the-knee Boot
BUY
$194.25
$259.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Quacia Wide-calf Boot
BUY
$179.25
$239.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Hersha Boot
BUY
$179.25
$239.00
Vince Camuto
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted