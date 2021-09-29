Better Love

Mini Zip

Suction stimulation to the clitoris is becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason! With suction stimulation, you achieve a touch-free orgasm quickly and effectively without overstimulating your clitoris, leading to desensitization. With the Mini Zip from Better Love experience this amazing new revolution in sex toys! It's whisper quiet, and 100% water proof making this an extremely versatile toy. Plus, its size makes it perfect for solo play or partner play. Get ready to unzip a mind blowing orgasm and grab yours now! We recommend cleaning your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product.