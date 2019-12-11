Dash

Mini Waffle Maker

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Serve up your favorite mini waffles with the Dash Mini Waffle Maker! Dual non-stick cooking surfaces heat evenly for consistent, delicious results, and the cute and compact size saves valuable counter space. Fun and kid-friendly, the Mini Waffle Maker can be used to waffle other ingredients, including cookie dough, hash browns, and keto chaffles. A recipe guide is included so you can create the classics with confidence or branch out and try something new. No setup required, just plug it in and you’re ready to cook!