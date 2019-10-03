Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Shrimps
Mini Skirts & Boots Are Autumn’s Sartorial Power Couple
£150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Antonia Faux-Pearl Headband
Need a few alternatives?
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Boohoo
Halloween Diamante Hair Slide
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cat Headband
$6.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Shrimps
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Shrimps
Leopard Print Rosemary Dress
£475.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Shrimps
Antonia Mini Faux-pearl Embellished Bag
$575.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Shrimps
Eden Dress
£495.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Boohoo
Halloween Diamante Hair Slide
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cat Headband
$6.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted