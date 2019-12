ohii

Mini Mascara

Perk up your lashes with ohii’s mini mascara, perfectly formulated for daily use. Impactful, but still natural, this vegan mascara comes with a thin wand, perfect for catching even the teeniest lashes for a natural look. Leaves lashes dark and soft with no clumpy, spidery texture or messy fallout. Want a more dramatic look? Mini Mascara plays well with others - just wipe on a layer as a primer before following up with a volumising formula.