Off-White

Mini Leather Stripe Shoulder Bag

£585.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harrods

Let the polished binder clip that adorns this shoulder bag display your love for cult-status brand, Off-White. A faultless depiction of Creative Director Virgil Abloh's penchant for industrial aesthetics, the compact profile features distinctive monochrome stripes, offset with the iconic jacquard shoulder strap.