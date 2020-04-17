Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Ana Luisa
Mini Kinoko Marble Blue
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ana Luisa
This individually hand-painted pair of drop earrings is the perfect cross between modern, retro, and artistic.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Wave Earrings
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Universal Thread
Open Button With Semi Precious Stone Inlay Earrings
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Wavy Disc Drop Earrings
$26.00
$16.57
from
Kohl's
BUY
Wolf Circus
Marcel Pearl Stud Earrings
$115.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Ana Luisa
Chantecaille
Reviews
$44.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Ana Luisa
August Peridot Coin Necklace
$75.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Ana Luisa
Lena Pearl Necklace
$139.00
$99.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Ana Luisa
Nikki Door Knocker Earrings
$55.00
$46.75
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
More from Earrings
Ana Luisa
Mini Kinoko Marble Blue
$59.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Rachel Comey
Cuba Earrings
£69.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Anni Lu
Gold Pearl Earrings
£136.68
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
BaubleBar
Pacific Hoop Earrings
$31.60
$11.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted