Saint Valentine
Mini Keshi Pearl Hoop Earrings
$100.00
At The Iconic
Sydney-based accessories label SAINT VALENTINE creates high quality jewellery made to last, infused with contemporary appeal. The forever relevant Mini Keshi Pearl Hoops feature a beautiful, organic shaped freshwater pearl suspended on a small hoop. A versatile option which can be worn with or without the pearl adornment, transporting you from work to play in seconds.