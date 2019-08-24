Take an architectural approach to spring accessorizing with our mini circle bag. Beautifully crafted from Italian leather, it was dreamt up to be worn as a belt but can also be carried as a shoulder bag. Roomy enough to fit your iPhone, carry this chic piece on evenings out or days off-duty. Our Mini Circle Belt Bag is the smallest of the two circle bags in our collection. Meant to be worn around your waist or over the shoulder with our leather strap, expect a more compact size. If you're looking for something larger to carry your essentials, consider its roomier cousin: the Circle Crossbody.