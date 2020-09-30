COSY

Mini Bag Sealer

$14.98

Buy Now Review It

Mini Bag Sealer: Bag sealer use the principles of hot melt sealing to melt the things between the clamps.Don't need to preheat before using,just press and pull the mini food sealer across the bag to create an airtight seal. Any type of plastic or aluminum bag is subject to the power of sealing.Sealing more stronger without air leakage. Make sure foods has its original flavor when you eat in next time. 2 in 1 Powerful Function: Our mini sealer machine with cutter can help you store the remainning snacks,fruit,dried fruits,food,etc easier. Avoid moisture, refuse the taste of multiple foods from mixing, and keep food fresh. The blade can help you open the express,packaging,etc faster. Very suitable and portable for use in kitchen,camping,travel,office,school. Security: This chip bag sealer is made of high-quality ABS material and adopts safe structure design. The heating sheet is hidden under the opening and protected by a slidable cover, uneasy to touch and anti-scald.The cutter is under the cover and you need to slide the button to open it. Compact Portable: Design comfort radian, weight only 1.4 OZ, length only 2.95 inches. Easy to hold with one hand, and can be conveniently put into a pocket or bag. It has a magnet on the bottom to stick on the fridge, and it has lanyard on top for hung on a hook. Please Note: This product should be powered by 2AA batteries (Not Included). The effect of this product is significant, please control the intensity of use. For thin bags, move the sealer gently. Do not seal the bag for a long time.Try it a few times and you will find it very useful.