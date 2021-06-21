MDSolarSciences

Mineral Tinted Creme Spf 30 Sunscreen

Product Description With a universally flattering tint and a silky-smooth texture, this luxurious crème is a perfect addition to any daily beauty or grooming routine. This non-irritating and oil-free mineral sunscreen is water resistant up to 80 minutes, won’t clog pores and is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin types. The lightweight matte finish makes this formula a perfect primer for makeup. Naturally derived and safer Eco-cert zinc oxide helps reduce the risk of photo aging and skin cancer. Antioxidants: Vitamin C, Green Tea, Cranberry Fruit & Pomegranate Extracts Non-Comedogenic — Won’t Clog Pores Water-Resistant Up To 80 Minutes Oil & Fragrance Free Gentle Enough For Kids 6 Months and Older Brand Story MDSolarSciences™ is a collection of DoctorDeveloped Skincare + Sun Care formulas that people love to wear. Our formulations protect, repair and promote healthy skin using EcoCert® Zinc Oxide and powerful antioxidants.