Tula

Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum Spf 30

$38.00

At Tula

Say hello to the one-of-a-kind sunscreen of your dreams! This water-light, mineral sunscreen not only provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, it also applies effortlessly & absorbs weightlessly on skin—almost like magic! Non-comedogenic & non-greasy. Layers well under makeup & leaves a soft matte finish. This silky fluid is peach-toned but doesn’t leave a tint. The peach extracts help brighten the look of skin, while wild butterfly ginger provides protection against the damaging effects of blue light & pollution. Give it a shake—& experience the magic of this mineral SPF. Size: 1.52oz / 45ml