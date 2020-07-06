The Mine Company

Mine On-the-go Ring & Jewelry Cleaner Pen

$20.00 $18.00

Give your jewelry a long-lasting sparkle with your new pen pal. Mine contains a natural, non-toxic, and streak-free formula to give your jewelry a radiant shine when you are on-the-go. The pen is perfect for brides and jewelry lovers alike! Mine is safe for application on engagement rings, diamonds, emeralds, pearls, opals, gemstones, gold, white gold, platinum, silver, sterling silver, antique jewelry, and costume jewelry. If you have any questions about the product, please feel free to ask. The Mine Company's Crystal Clear Carats ring and jewelry cleaner pen is made of metal and can easily withstand living in your purse. Our click to shine solution contains 3 ML of a natural jewelry cleaning formula that can be used for approximately 200 applications. This is twice as much formula as competitor jewelry cleaner pens. Made in the USA of domestic and imported materials. Meet your new pen pal! The Mine Company's Crystal Clear Carats ring and jewelry cleaner pen is formulated with a natural, non-toxic, and streak-free solution to give your jewelry a radiant shine when you are on-the-go. The pen is safe for application on diamonds, emeralds, pearls, opals, gemstones, antique jewelry, and fashion jewelry. Simply remove the cap, click, brush, and rediscover your beautiful jewelry.