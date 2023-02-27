HomeStar

Mima Accent Lounge Velvet Fabric Arm Chair

Upholstered with premium velvet fabric Constructed with premium solid timber legs for superior strength Modern chic design for contemporary charm The Mima upholstered chair will not leave your guests indifferent. Its velvet upholstery and its bold vertical stitching on the backrest will enhance your living room or bedroom with a retro-chic accent. Features Upholstered with premium velvet fabric Constructed with premium solid timber legs for superior strength Modern chic design for contemporary charm High density foam for luxurious comfort Dimensions W 65 x D 75 x H 80 cm Note: - Actual product colours may vary due to lighting, studio photography, room conditions, different screens on various devices. - A delay in delivery is expected due to the current pandemic situation - All our furniture product are flat pack (assembly required) for safe handling and lower shipping cost.