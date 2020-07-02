osp home furnishings

Milo Office Chair

$115.26 $101.99

Modern chic office chair Padded seat and back for comfort Attractive and sturdy chrome base Keep the home office stylish and sophisticated with our beautifully modern Milo Office Chair by OSP Home Furnishings TM. Our trending scoop seat, designed with generous padding adds drama and comfort for all day tasking. Whether it’s time to replace a well-worn chair or updating to a look of elegant professionalism, the Milo Office Chair will add an instant ‘wow factor’ to every home office. Durable chrome base, pneumatic height adjustment and dual carpet casters completes your office chair wish list!