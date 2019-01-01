Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Kensie
Millard Flat Sandal
$59.00
$41.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
The Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals Are Summer-Ready
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Martina Mesh Slides
$437.00
$305.89
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Public Desire
Promise Flared Block Heel Mules
$44.99
from
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Yellow Wide Buckle Strap Sliders
$21.82
from
New Look
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Tilly Wedge Slide
$350.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Kensie
DETAILS
Kensie
High-rise Cropped Jeans
$58.00
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Sleek Stretch Crepe Dress
$89.00
$40.04
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Faux Shearling Long Coat
$198.00
$129.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kensie
Faux Shearling Coat
$168.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted