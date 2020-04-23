Elementi

Milk Frother

$12.97 $10.97

THE PERFECT GIFT FOR COFFEE LOVERS! Powerful high speed, high torque motor boasts more than enough power to create foamed milk in under 45 seconds (2xAA batteries not included) 2-YEAR WARRANTY. We're committed to outstanding customer service. If you're not 100% satisfied with our products at any time, we'll make it right. Just contact us. BE YOUR OWN BARISTA. Use our rapid mixer coffee frother to create a smooth, velvelty microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home or the office. You can even make Bulletproof Coffee, Keto Coffee or whipped hot chocolate. Our milk frothers are perfect for coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos ERGONOMIC AND EASY TO USE. Unique, soft-touch ergonomic grip is handheld and easy to operate. Measures 11 inches tall and 2 inches in diameter STAND INCLUDED FOR EASY STORAGE: includes stand for safe keeping and display. And when you're done, it's easy to clean - just rinse whisk in hot water and place in stand to dry