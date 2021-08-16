Birkenstock

Milano Regular Fit Black Sandals

£59.99 £54.99

Birkenstock Have Always Run Large For SizeIf you have not had a pair before we would advise drooping 1 EU size to normal. i.e. If you are normally and EU 38 you will likely need a EU 37If you have previously purchased Birkenstock please use your EU size from the previous pair Birko-Flor uppers, a skin friendly and tear resistant man made upper for comfortThree adjustable straps to give you the best fit possibleGood for your feet, the footbed is contoured to fit the foot naturally and offer support in all the right places such as the arch and under the toes. Suede leather lined footbed for comfort and cork sole for durability.Man made outsole which is hard wearing and durable.