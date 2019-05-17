Rejina Pyo

Mila Crinkled-satin Shirt

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rejina Pyo

Orange crinkled satin. Button fastenings through front. 80% rayon, 20% polyester. Dry clean. REJINA PYO's Spring '19 collection is inspired by the way real women dress and accessorise every day. This 'Mila' shirt is cut from orange crinkled-satin and cut for a boxy fit, which looks so cool half-tucked. It's finished with a pocket at one side and functional artsy, clashing buttons through the front. Emulate the designer's runway styling and wear yours with something neutral and neon accessories.