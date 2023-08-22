United States
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch The Original
$16.90
At iHerb
Your Blemish Hero 36 Patches - 12 mm Visibly Shows It's Working Protects for Faster Healing Drug-Free & Non-Drying Sterile Blemishes always show up at the worst times - before a date, an interview, or any time you want to show your best face. That's why we created Mighty Patch® - a hydrocolloid patch that extracts impurities, camouflages blemishes, and helps heal your skin - so you can get out there and be mighty!