Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge Gel

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Control your curly or mixed texture hair and create smooth edges, ponytails, and braids with the Honey & Ginger Edge Gel from Mielle Organics. This non-greasy edge gel formula is ideal for smoothing back frizz and unwanted fraying on curly, mixed texture or relaxed hair. Made with softening honey and stimulating ginger, this organic edge gel is not overly sticky or gummy and won't cause flakes, so you can feel confident that your hair looks its best all day long. Certified organic ingredients promote healthy hair growth, stimulate your scalp and leave your hair soft, smooth and perfectly styled.