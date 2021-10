Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate

C$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiehl's

Kiehl's Rewards Exclusive: Enjoy 25% OFF sitewide + a free midnight recovery concentrate on $175+. No code required. Ends 10-10. https://www.kiehls.ca/en/skincare-face/midnight-recovery-concentrate/819.html?dwvar_819_size=15ML A nighttime facial oil that visibly restores skin while you sleep.