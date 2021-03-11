Bodywand

Midnight Massager

$89.99 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

At PinkCherry

A jet black, silky smooth version of the much loved massager that's been giving some of the favorites a run for their money, the Midnight Body Wand is another extra powerful, dramatically user-friendly pleasure tool with a soft, flexible head that easily reaches all the spots you seek to please. The sleek wand style shape fits smoothly in hand, letting you comfortably and easily direct the Soft Touch head over, around and against sore muscles or more intimate areas; a little dial requiring just one free fingertip starts up the vibrations and switches up the multiple speeds. The BodyWand was specifically engineered for strong, continuous stimulation that won't quit until you're satisfied and sated; you'll appreciate the subdued sound levels, which, considering the power, are impressive. Though not the most silent vibrator you'll come across, it's less intrusive than most electric models. In case you need more reasons to adore the Body Wand, it's made from high quality, body safe materials, plus, it's powered by good old electricity, so it'll always be ready when you are. If you'll be using a lubricant, choose a good water based formula; this type of lube is safe for any toy material, and will keep your Wand in tip top shape.