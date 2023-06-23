Girlfriend Collective

Midnight Bike Unitard

$78.00 $58.50

One and done. The Bike Unitard is a super easy one piece designed with our soft-yet-sturdy signature compressive fabric that's made from recycled plastic water bottles. We made it with a deep scoop back and nixed the waist and center front seams so it molds to your every move. Oh, and it has a built-in bra. What can we say, we're here to support. Made from 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 21% spandex To take care of it, machine wash cold with like colors and line dry flat. Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water. Learn more.