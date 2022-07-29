Skims

Mid Waist Bottoms

£38.00

At Skims

Rated 4 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago Returned, but awesome! I love the cut and color, but I got my usual size (XL) and it's just a little too tight on the waist. So I returned it and got a 2X of this style in periwinkle and in gunmetal. I love them! Great fabric and so flattering. I do feel like you might actually die waiting for a restock. My advice is to just check the site everyday - pieces come in one at a time CONSTANTLY. I think it must be returns. I've gotten 8 different items in my preferred size & color doing that.