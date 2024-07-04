Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Move Active
Microfibre Reformer Mat
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Move Active
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Dumbbells (pair)
BUY
$27.66
Amazon
Theragun
Wave Roller
BUY
$149.00
$249.00
Theragun
Oakleigh Home
Aerose Electric Treadmill
BUY
$369.00
Temple & Webster
AIRHOT
Under Desk Treadmill
BUY
$239.99
Amazon Australia
More from Move Active
Move Active
Crew Grip Socks Daisy Chain
BUY
$22.95
Move Active
Move Active
Deco Flamingo Grip Socks (crew)
BUY
$22.95
Move Active
More from Fitness
Move Active
Microfibre Reformer Mat
BUY
$79.00
Move Active
Adidas
Dumbbells (pair)
BUY
$27.66
Amazon
Theragun
Wave Roller
BUY
$149.00
$249.00
Theragun
Mirakel
Neck Massager With Heat, Shiatsu Shoulder Massager
BUY
$32.99
$59.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted