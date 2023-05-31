Kitsch

Hair washing days shouldn’t be boring. Dry your straight or curly, thick or fine, long or short hair with this Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel. The perfect companion for your hair washing routine, Kitsch makes functionality fun with super-cute designs in Leopard and Micro Spot prints. It minimises frizz and breakage, so you can expect softer, smoother locks without the damage from heat. What will I love about / what are the benefits of the Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel? Gentle on the hair Made from ultra-absorbing microfiber reducing drying time by half Minimises the appearance of frizz and breakage Ideal for thick, curly hair Suitable to use on all hair types and textures 3 fun designs - Leopard, Sunset Tie Dye and Micro Dot How do I wash the Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel? Wash on a cold, gentle cycle, preferably in a laundry bag! Hang in the shade to dry.